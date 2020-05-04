NMSU Career Services offers workshops on job hunting during COVID-19 pandemic

Navigating the job market while in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic is no easy task, which is why New Mexico State University’s Career Services is hosting virtual workshops to help students job hunt during this new normal.

The 45-minute workshop will show students how to develop their brand, increase their skills through additional education and training that is being offered now at reduced or no cost, resources where they can identify employers who are still hiring and resources for remote or work from home options.

Roseanne Bensley, Career Services associate director, said these options could lead students to supplementary income that might be retained later as a nice alternative to on-site employment.

“A few short months ago, we touted record-low unemployment rates, soaring jobs numbers, and a booming U.S. economy. Open positions far outnumbered qualified candidates, and the only thing more difficult than recruiting great employees was retaining them,” Bensley said. “Employers will still need staff, so keep yourself in the pipeline and available when they start hiring again.”

The workshop schedule is:

• May 5 at 10 a.m.

• May 6 at 2 p.m.

• May 7 at 11 a.m.

• May 8 at 10 a.m.

To register, email rbensley@nmsu.edu to receive the Zoom link.

“NMSU students and alumni are never left to fend for themselves,” Bensley said. “Answers to questions and assistance are always available through email and virtual resources.”

Résumés, cover letters, job search, interviewing and other career-related virtual student appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday via Handshake virtual appointments at https://nmsu.joinhandshake.com/login.

For more information or to make an appointment at alternate times, contact Career Services Associate Director Roseanne Bensley at 575-646-5374 or rbensley@nmsu.edu.

Information from NMSU