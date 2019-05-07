NMSU to award more than 1,900 degrees Saturday In Las Cruces

More than 1,900 New Mexico State University students are projected to participate in the spring commencement ceremony.

Commencement weekend will begin the evening of Friday, May 10, with a hooding ceremony for doctoral candidates at the Pan American Center at 6 p.m.

Following that, students receiving their bachelor’s and master’s degrees will be honored Saturday, May 11, with two ceremonies. The first ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. and candidates from the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, College of Business, College of Engineering and College of Health and Social Services will be recognized. The second ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. and candidates from the College of Arts and Sciences and College of Education will be recognized.

NMSU will recognize Larry Allen as the honorary degree recipient during Friday’s ceremony.

A total of 1,975 candidates at NMSU’s main campus will receive the following degrees:

- Associate degree: 4

- Bachelor’s degree: 1,460

- Master’s degree: 438

- Doctoral degree: 73

The following number of degrees will be awarded from each college:

- Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences: 148

- Arts and Sciences: 615

- Business: 202

- Education: 142

- Engineering: 238

- Health and Social Services: 115

- Graduate School: 511

The Pan American Center will open one hour prior to each ceremony. Tickets are not required. Graduates should check in east of the Pan Am in Lot 32.

Arrowhead Drive between Triviz Drive and Stewart Street along the Pan Am will be closed during commencement. Graduates and the general public should park in the lots to the north and east of the Pan Am, with handicapped parking to the north and northeast of the building.

For family and friends who cannot make it out to the commencement ceremonies, Information & Communication Technologies Video Services will be live streaming them at: http://panopto.nmsu.edu/commencement/

Media covering the event should park in the south lot and obtain a media pass in the tent located in Lot 32, east of the Pan Am.

For more information about the commencement ceremony, visit commencement.nmsu.edu.

Information from NMSU