NMDOT Announces Partnership with LYFT to Make the Roads Safer for the Holidays

SANTA FE – Law enforcement agencies will be out in force across New Mexico looking for drunk drivers for the holiday season to help make the roads in our state safer to travel. Through this effort NMDOT is partnering with the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) and LYFT to offer safe rides in Dona Ana County for the holiday season, the New Mexico Department of Transportation announced.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nearly 30 people die in drunk driving crashes every day in the United States. That’s one person every 48 minutes. Drunk driving crashes claim more than 10,000 lives per year, according to NHTSA. The state traffic safety division reports so far this year 92 people have been killed in alcohol-involved crashes in New Mexico.

The campaigns are broken out into 3 different time periods and will include a $10 Lyft credit and can be used up to 2 times per Lyft account. The rides will be offered in Dona Ana County during Christmas, New Year’s Eve and Super Bowl 2021.

"New Mexico Department of Transportation wants all New Mexicans to remain safe and healthy. People should remain home and limit travel based on essential needs during the current health crisis,” said Transportation Secretary Mike Sandoval. “If you need to travel please make responsible decisions and help keep yourself and others safe by not drinking and driving and wear a mask whenever you are out during this holiday season."

· Christmas

Redemption Dates: 12/23/20 – 12/27/20 – Code: Merry20

· New Year’s Eve

Redemption Dates: 12/30/20 – 01/03/21 – Code: NYE20

· Super Bowl 2021

Redemption Dates: 02/01/21 – 02/07/21 – Code: Super21