NM State Legislature Special Session Accomplishments

An interview with Micaela Lara Cadena, New Mexico State Representative for District 33.

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with New Mexico State Representative for District 33, Micaela Lara Cadena, about a Special Session held in June amidst concerns for safety during COVID-19.

Some of the reasons for the Special Session were: revenue projections for New Mexico had dropped significantly due to the pandemic and global oil price wars; election reform prioritizing the health and safety of all New Mexicans; and a need to address calls for racial justice by moving to improve transparency and accountability of law enforcement officials.

Lara Cadena also discussed accomplishments and disappointments during the 2020 Regular Session. For more information visit nmlegis.gov.