NM Regular Local Elections on November 2nd

An interview with Jesssica Velasquez, Democratic Party of New Mexico Chair.

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Democratic Party of New Mexico (DPNM) Chair, Jessica Velasquez, to talk to us about the importance of getting out to vote November 2nd for the local elections. Also, they just hired a new Executive Director, Sean Ward, and promoted Tribal Outreach Organizer, Kianna Holian, to Organizing Director.

Find out more at the DPNM website nmdemocrats.org, on Facebook, League of Women Voters of New Mexico at lwvnm.org, and to see what’s on your ballot, visit vote411.org.