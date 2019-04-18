NM Mission of Mercy - 2-day Free Dental & Medical Clinic

An interview with Michael Law, DDS, New Mexico Mission of Mercy Event Chair.

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra met with New Mexico Mission of Mercy Event Chair, Dr. Michael Law to talk to us about the state’s largest charity event. It is a two-day FREE dental and medical clinic for adults and children at the Las Cruces Convention Center on Friday, May 3rd and Saturday, May 4th. The last dental clinic in Las Cruces was in 2012. Doors will open to the event at 5:15 a.m. on both days, services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis and will continue until capacity is reached. More than 1,000 volunteers are needed, from translators to patient registration to general clean-up to provide service to nearly 950 patients over two days. More information is available at www.nmdentalfoundation.org, on Facebook at NM Mission of Mercy or by calling 505-259-3048 to volunteer.

The New Mexico Mission of Mercy is a program of the New Mexico Dental Association Foundation. The event occurs every 15 to 18 months; there have been 6 Mission of Mercy events since 2011 (2 in Albuquerque, Las Cruces, San Juan County-Farmington, Sandoval County-Rio Rancho and Santa Fe.)