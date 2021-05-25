NM COVID-19 Death Toll Increased After Audit

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Health officials in New Mexico have added more than 110 coronavirus-related deaths to the state death toll on Monday after completing an audit of public health records.

The Albuquerque Journal reported that the state Department of Health added 114 deaths to the final report released last week. All but one death was added because of the audit. Department spokesman David Morgan said the death toll was adjusted to 4,245 virus-related deaths after the audit identified inaccurate data and addressed incomplete information, including asking hospitals in Texas that were handling COVID-19 patients from New Mexico.