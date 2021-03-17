NM 152 Bridge replacement roadway detours

HILLSBORO – The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) District One has begun a large, dual bridge replacement project on NM 152.

On Thursday, March 18, 2021 crews will be closing the bridge near milepost 43. A shoo-fly style detour as well as temporary traffic signals will be in place 24/7 for traffic control. Watch for shoulder work and large trucks turning on the roadway. The bridges are located five (milepost 46) and seven (milepost 43) miles west of Hillsboro within Sierra County.

Contractor’s hours are Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., although crews may work longer hours or on Saturdays as needed.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation is committed to the safety of the traveling public and appreciates your cooperation during this work. For updated information visit: New Mexico Department of Transportation at www.nmroads.com or call 511.