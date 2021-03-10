NM 152 Bridge replacement roadway closure

HILLSBORO – The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) District One has begun a large, dual bridge replacement project on NM 152.

On Friday Mar. 12, 2021 intermittent lane closures will be in place for roadwork from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Traffic can expect a flagging operation during construction. Slow down and use caution in the area. Watch for shoulder work and large trucks turning on the roadway. The bridges are located five and seven miles west of Hillsboro within Sierra County.

Contractor’s hours are Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., although crews may work longer hours or on Saturdays as needed.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation is committed to the safety of the traveling public and appreciates your cooperation during this work. For updated information visit: New Mexico Department of Transportation at www.nmroads.com or call 511.