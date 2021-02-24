NM 152 Bridge replacement roadway closure

HILLSBORO – The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) District One has begun a large, dual bridge replacement project on NM 152.

On Friday Feb. 26, 2021 intermittent lane closures will be in place for blasting. Roadway will be reopened when roadway is cleared. This is required for the replacement of two existing bridges on NM 152 between Hillsboro and Kingston. Traffic can expect a flagging operation leading up to the Blast closure. The bridges are located five and seven miles west of Hillsboro within Sierra County.

Contractor’s hours are Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. The contractor has begun constructing detours on NM 152. Slow down and use caution in the area. Watch for shoulder work and large trucks turning on the roadway.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation is committed to the safety of the traveling public and appreciates your cooperation during this work. For updated information visit: New Mexico Department of Transportation at www.nmroads.com or call 511.