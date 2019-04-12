Night Ranger to Headline the Las Cruces 4th of July Celebration Concert

The City of Las Cruces and New Mexico State University (NMSU) are teaming up to host the City’s annual 4th of July Celebration Concert and Fireworks at the Pat and Lou Sisbarro Community Park, 3205 Arrowhead Dr. on the NMSU campus.

Legendary arena rock group Night Ranger will be headlining this year’s free concert, with ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro opening the show. The concert will begin at 6 p.m. followed by the annual fireworks display.

With more than 17 million albums sold worldwide, over 3,500 live performances, and a radio audience that exceeds 1 billion, Night Ranger has both epitomized and transcended the arena rock sound and style well beyond that era. With multiple songs that have significantly impacted popular culture, Night Ranger continues to expand their ever-growing fan-base. The band is proof that powerful songs, plus accomplished musicians, are the perfect formula for continued success.

Night Ranger has earned widespread acclaim, that includes multi-platinum and gold album status while leaving their indelible mark on the music charts with a string of best-selling albums (Dawn Patrol, Midnight Madness, 7 Wishes, Big Life and Man In Motion). Their popularity is fueled by an impressive string of instantly recognizable hit singles and signature album tracks, including legendary titles such as "Sister Christian", "Don't Tell Me You Love Me", "When You Close Your Eyes", the anthemic "(You Can Still) Rock In America", along with "Sentimental Street", "Goodbye", "Sing Me Away", and "Four in the Morning".

Ukulele master Jake Shimabukuro first came to the world’s attention when his original take on George Harrison’s “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” went viral and dominated YouTube in 2005. Hailed as the “Jimi Hendrix of the ukulele”, the Hawaiian-born music sensation has virtually reinvented the four-string instrument to global critical acclaim. Shimabukuro’s records have topped the Billboard World Music Charts and he has played some of the most prestigious venues worldwide.

The annual 4th of July Celebration brings the Las Cruces community together with a July 3rd Electric Light Parade, and July 4th concert and fireworks. Schedules, locations, and event details for these free family events will be coming out soon.

For more information, contact the Parks & Recreation Department at 575/541-2550. For information relating to NMSU, contact Marketing and Communications at 575/646-5981.