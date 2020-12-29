New year brings new oversight of vaping, student debt

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — With the start of the new year, New Mexico authorities will be increasing oversight of tobacco and e-cigarette businesses to prevent child access. The state is taking a more assertive approach to the regulation of tobacco products by requiring licenses for the sale, distribution or manufacture of all tobacco products. The changes come as a new statewide minimum wage also takes effect Friday. New Mexico’s minimum wage is increasing to $10.50 a hour, up from $9. And a new consumer protection law takes aim at the student debt crisis with financial disclosure requirements for private colleges and universities.