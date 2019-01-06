New roadrunner highlights water conservation in Las Cruces

The roadrunner is not only the state bird of New Mexico; in our city it is symbolic of using our resources well. The familiar, huge iconic roadrunner that greets visitors on I-10 coming into Las Cruces from Deming is constructed of recycled items and encourages recycling.

Now, he has a new little friend just down the road whose job is to highlight water conservation. The new metal roadrunner sculpture was designed by local artist Ruben Garcia, and is poised near the Love’s Travel Stop at the north end of the median marking the entrance to the West Mesa Industrial Park (WMIP) at I-10 and Crawford Blvd.

The median is beautifully xeriscaped with young, water-wise native plants that will thrive and grow tall and strong in the coming years, surrounded by colorful boulders and swales that save rainwater to support the plantings. Designed and constructed by the Las Cruces Utilities (LCU) water conservation program, the median creates a welcoming viewscape into the WMIP, an 1,800-acre industrial development that is already home to 29 local businesses.

“This median is a way for Utilities to demonstrate its commitment to growing with the community and attracting new business, while showcasing native beauty and preservation of our natural resources,” explains LCU Utilities Director Jorge A. Garcia, Ph.D., P.E.

The WMIP is a crucial engine to drive economic development in Las Cruces; the appealing median exemplifies the City’s effort to honor our resources including water and native plants as public spaces are beautified. An attractive industrial development is one element to grow opportunities for industry growth, to include manufacturing, that will result in new jobs for our community. The WMIP with current space and lots for development is the ideal location for business growth, ready to burst with the possibility of new and growing companies in aerospace and aviation (as it’s a skip away from the airport), green industries, and overall manufacturing enterprises.

The median’s new sign, “Water is a Precious Resource, Use it Wisely!” reinforces the values of our City for new businesses that come to Las Cruces.

