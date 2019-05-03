New Recycling Services Administrator in Las Cruces

“We will meet constituents’ recycling expectations while recognizing the reality of the recycling market,” said Fernandez. “As we develop the recycling program with excellent customer service to citizens, we’ll be able to not only meet, but exceed our goals of expanding our program.”

Miguel Fernandez has just completed his first week as the new Recycling Services Administrator for South Central Solid Waste Authority (SCSWA). He’s been busy getting up to speed with the program, diving into the nuts and bolts that make it tick. Or in his case, the plastic bottles and aluminum cans.

“It’s a really strong program,” said Fernandez, who came from Las Cruces Utilities (LCU) as a Commercial Solid Waste Supervisor. As he checks on the morning’s recycling drop-offs at the SCSWA Recycling Center, he greets a citizen dropping off a stack of corrugated cardboard, and waves to a passing driver.

“There’s one of the trucks I used to be in charge of,” he says, pointing to the City solid waste truck leaving the SCSWA Amador Transfer Station. Fernandez will still be in charge of big trucks, this time they will be transporting recycling. He’ll be training new drivers to meet the needs of recycling, and his years of experience driving trucks and supervising drivers will benefit the SCSWA recycling program.

“I’m looking forward to growing the program’s quality, especially in the clean material that we collect, and build it up to a new level,” he said. “We’re ready to grow.” As Recycling Services Administrator, and with direction of the SCSWA Board of Directors, the recycling program looks to grow what it can do in-house.

“We want to do more to educate to the entire community, to make sure everyone knows exactly what goes in the blue bin,” he said. “Communication between us and the customers will be key.”

“We’re lucky that the SCSWA program really is at the forefront of what it looks like to have thriving recycling community in the U.S.” said Fernandez.

Green Connections is submitted by the South Central Solid Waste Authority (SCSWA) managing solid waste, recyclables, and working to stop illegal dumping for residents and businesses throughout Doña Ana County. Contact the SCSWA at (575) 528-3800 or visit www.SCSWA.net.