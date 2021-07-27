New Proposal Could Have Ethics Commission Review, Set Salaries For State Lawmakers

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico voters may be asked whether to have the State Ethics Commission review and set salaries for state legislators.

State Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto on Monday presented a proposed constitutional amendment to a legislative committee in advance of next year’s 30-day legislative session.

New Mexico is the only state where lawmakers receive no salary for their work, though taxpayers foot the bill for travel expenses and an allowance for meals and lodging when the Legislature is in session. Many lawmakers also have access to public pension benefits.

Ivey-Soto said providing lawmakers with a salary would allow more people to serve in the Legislature.