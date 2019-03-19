New Mexico's New Minimum Wage Has Serious Flaws

Commentary: The 2019 NM legislative session ended, but we learned several things. A new minimum wage is good - a long overdo and big step forward for NM. The House version was not watered down, though, but replaced as the Senate held its line while adding in a 2023 placebo. Business-oriented democrats whose first allegiance is for that community - not for NM's poor when money is involved - won out.

The NM Senate’s obstinacy over a new minimum wage was only somewhat expected. A hard line is not negotiating in good faith; neither is their grudging 2023 addition. This was a good demonstration of how the business community - while recognizing the need for a minimum wage raise - succeeded in demanding NM democrats run roughshod over the poorest people in the state. The final bill setting $12.00 phased in in 2023 sounds “good” on the surface, but has two serious flaws:

The first is delaying $12.00/hr until 2023 - FOUR years from now? Let’s remember the 2019 NM poverty level for a family of four is $24,960. It’ll be matched by the newly passed minumum wage of $24,690 in 2023 ($12. x 2080 hours). Such will be the “new" norm? This is continuing poverty, not a living wage. Much hype will say the opposite. I cannot thank Senators like e.g, Papen, Smith and Clemente enough for their support of business, starting with the restaurant industry.

The second, no cost of living adjustments (COLAs) is a slap in the face. The idea that an already low $12.00/hour in 2023 will not get a COLA in 2024 and beyond says to me the business community may repeat themselves and fight for no increases for another nine -ten years. Precedent may be a guide here; 2009-2019 is a bad precedent.

Two things must happen. (1) The new minimum wage as passed must be amended. (2) Several Senatorial stalwarts, names known, must either retire or be primaried out of their seats in 2020.

Let’s get to it.

"All workers deserve a living wage. In the wealthiest country in the history of the world, we should not have any person living in poverty and being paid starvation wages. We will keep fighting until the national minimum wage is $15 an hour.” Bernie Sanders