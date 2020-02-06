New Mexico's Medical Mystery from mid-1600's

An interview with Nora Chavez and Joyce Gonzalez, Baca Family Historical Project.

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra met with representatives of the “Baca Family Historical Project,” Community Engagement Specialist, Nora Chavez, and Staff Genealogist, Joyce Gonzalez, to talk to us about New Mexico’s Medical Mystery from the mid-1600’s – a rare genetic illness affecting descendants of original Spanish settlers along the Camino Real de Tierra Adentro in New Mexico. The project began in 2017 and focuses on a genetic form of cerebral cavernous malformations (CCM1). The project is funded by “Angioma Alliance,” a 501c3 organization which supports those affected by cavernous angiomas, health professionals, and researchers. They provide education and free DNA testing for high risk families who are direct descendants of Cristobal Baca II and Ana Moreno Lara. More information at angioma.org and bacafamily.org and Facebook - Baca Family Historical Project; 505-450-5902.