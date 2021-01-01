New Mexico's Herrell to object to Electoral College results

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — U.S. Rep.-elect Yvette Herrell of New Mexico says she’ll be among Republican members of Congress who will formally object on Wednesday to the certification of the Electoral College tally of votes. The Roswell Daily Record reports that Herrell said Thursday on her Facebook page that she would vote against certifying the Electoral College results in which President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump. Herrell is set to be sworn into office on Sunday, three days before House and Senate hold a joint session to certify the vote results. Trump has attributed his defeat to widespread voter fraud, despite nonpartisan election officials saying there wasn’t any.