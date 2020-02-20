New Mexico's 30-day legislative session ends in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's lawmakers have used a 30-day legislative session to bolster restrictions on firearms, underwrite college tuition, shore up a public pension fund and expand state oversight of vaping and e-cigarette sales. An effort to legalize recreational marijuana fell flat.

The Legislature concluded its second annual session since Democrats took control of the governor's office in 2018 and expanded their House majority.

Lawmakers also approved significant new investments in public school education and agreed to license and regulate sales of vaping cartridges and other tobacco products. Minority Republicans say nearly 8% increase in state spending is unsustainable and unfair to taxpayers.