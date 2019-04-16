New Mexico Yoga Festival Coming To Las Cruces

The New Mexico Yoga Festival is a locally owned and managed festival whose goal is to ignite the yogi spirit in New Mexico! The annual festival invites yoga instructors from all across New Mexico and even the world, to provide yogis the experience of enhancing the mind, body, and soul connection all in one practice. The 2nd Annual New Mexico Yoga festival brings you two days of Master Yoga classes for all levels, as well as Workshops from Master Teachers from around the state. Bringing the community together and connecting with like-minded people from the local area, while expanding mind sets on the benefits of a natural lifestyle is our mission.

Opening night includes talks by international yoga celebrity Gabe Yoga and Zeke Rodriguez on the connection between wellness and spirituality. Buti Yoga Demo, Acro Yoga Demo and Rocket Yoga Demo before post sunset DJ party!

Tickets are on sale now @ https://newmexicoyogafestival.eventbrite.com