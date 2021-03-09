New Mexico to waive liquor fees as part of COVID relief

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed legislation that will allow the state to waive annual liquor license fees as businesses struggle to rebound amid the pandemic.

The governor signed the measure Tuesday, saying the food and beverage industry is a key piece of the state's economy. Under the legislation, the next annual fee for renewed liquor licenses and for all new licenses issued in this year will be waived.

License fees can stretch as high as several thousand dollars annually. State officials estimate the waivers will save businesses in New Mexico roughly $3.5 million.