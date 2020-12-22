New Mexico utility has plan for growing electric vehicle use

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s largest electric provider has a plan for incentivizing the buildout of infrastructure that would be needed to bolster the use of electric vehicles in the expansive state where even gas stations can be few and far between. The Public Service Co. of New Mexico filed the proposal with state regulators last week. Utility officials say it's the result of more than a year of research and community outreach. The proposal includes customer rebates for charging infrastructure and charging during off-peak times. If the Public Regulation Commission approves, the utility says a full program rollout could happen as early as 2022.