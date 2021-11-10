New Mexico to use federal funds to enact economic plan

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico economic development officials say they are ready to put into action a 20-year strategy for diversifying the state's economy.

They announced Wednesday that the federal government has awarded the state another $1 million for the effort. The latest grant will be used to implement the strategy. Economic Development Secretary Alicia J. Keyes outlined the plan during a luncheon with business leaders. Part of the work includes improving access to capital and economic recovery resources for businesses and communities.

The plan also calls for assessing the availability of incubator and start-up business resources and creating an online dashboard to track their impact.