New Mexico updates horse racing rules, preps for live racing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Horse racing regulators in New Mexico have adopted several changes to the state's doping rules to align with the latest guidelines and recommendations issued by the Association of Racing Commissioners International.

The amendments come as tracks here and elsewhere brace for implementation next year of a new federal law that aims to set national medication and safety standards for the industry. The executive director of the New Mexico Racing Commission said Thursday the constitutionality of the new law is being challenged by a national horsemen's group. He also said the commission's staff is getting ready for live racing to resume in the state.