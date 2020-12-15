New Mexico university leader on Biden-Harris transition team

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State University Chancellor Dan Arvizu has been chosen as part of the transition team for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reported that Arvizu was approached to help the U.S. Department of Energy in the transition from the outgoing Trump administration to the Biden administration. He is also expected to review the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Arvizu said in his most recent university system-wide email that it is a volunteer position and is not associated with his university position.