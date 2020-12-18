New Mexico tosses 75 vaccine doses over temperature issues

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Health officials in New Mexico say the state has discarded a 75-dose shipment of the new COVID-19 vaccine this week after a digital device showed it overheated during transportation to a hospital. The Albuquerque Journal reported that a temperature-tracking device may have malfunctioned but state officials threw out the doses to be safe. The problem appears to be isolated. Pfizer had already delivered the doses to New Mexico, and temperature problems arose during transportation from a state Department of Health warehouse to Union County General Hospital in Clayton. Officials say a new shipment was sent Wednesday to the hospital.



