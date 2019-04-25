New Mexico State University Regent Resigns, Effective April 30

New Mexico State University Regent Jerean Hutchinson has resigned. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will name a replacement for Hutchison, whose resignation takes effect April 30. Hutchision's term was supposed to continue through December, 2020.

In a resignation letter, Hutchison said, "It has been an honor to serve as a regent for New Mexico State University for the past four years, however, due to personal and professional commitments, I respectfully submit my resignation as regent effective April 30, 2019. I was born and raised in Las Cruces, NM and have always had a deep passion for all things New Mexico, and most importantly, New Mexico State University."

From NMSU:

Regent Jerean Hutchinson is a Las Cruces native who was appointed to the NMSU Board of Regents in early 2015 by Governor Susana Martinez. She earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Systems Analysis at NMSU. She earned a Master of Science degree in Information Management from George Washington University.

Regent Jerean Hutchinson is the owner and manager of the famous La Posta de Mesilla Restaurant in Mesilla, New Mexico since returning to the area in 1996. The restaurant which has been in her family for decades is a destination and attraction in the Mesilla Valley and has been since its founding in 1939.

Regent Jerean Hutchinson is a graduate of Leadership New Mexico, Class of 2001. She has been honored with numerous awards on the local and statewide level. In addition to her NMSU accolades, she and her husband, Tom, were awarded the 2013 Restaurateur of the year Award from the New Mexico Restaurant Association. They were honored with the Governor’s New Mexico Distinguished Public Service Award in 2014. Jerean and Tom are heralded for the service to their community and state.

Regent Jerean Hutchinson serves as co-chair of the Regents Student Success Committee and chair of the Regents Audit and Risk Committee.