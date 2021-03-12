New Mexico state Senate passes hair discrimination bill

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico state Legislature is advancing a bill that would prohibit discrimination based on traditional hairstyles and head coverings.

The state Senate is advancing the “Crown Act," as it's known nationally, after a 27-12 vote. Conceived as a measure to protect African Americans from discrimination based on natural or traditional hairstyles, the proposed law is winning support from a broader coalition, including Native American and religious advocates.

If signed into law, traditional hairstyles and religious coverings could not be prohibited in work or school dress codes or used as an excuse to turn someone down for a job.