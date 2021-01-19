New Mexico State Police Involved In Officer-Involved Shooting In Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NM - On Monday, January 18, 2021, the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was called to investigate an Officer Involved Shooting on Independence Avenue and River Road in Las Vegas, NM, involving a New Mexico State Police officer. Officers were uninjured and the suspect fled on foot.

Investigators learned that on January 18, 2021, at around 9:30 p.m., a New Mexico State Police officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a gray 1993 Honda passenger car. The vehicle fled and a short pursuit was initiated.

The vehicle drove west on Independence Road coming to a stop near Farmway Feed. A passenger of the vehicle, Shaun Kemp, 22 of Springer, NM, exited the vehicle and fled on foot; the State Police officer gave chase on foot. At some point during the encounter, Kemp brandished a firearm and fired at least one round. The pursuing State Police officer then fired at least one round from his duty weapon.

Kemp successfully evaded the officer and fled the area. Investigators do not believe that Kemp was struck by the officer’s gunfire. At the time of the traffic stop officers had been actively searching for Kemp and the gray Honda after Kemp fled from State Police officers in the Honda last week in Las Vegas, NM.

Shaun Kemp currently has an active arrest warrant for Failure to Appear on Aggravated Battery and Resisting / Evading an Officer. Kemp should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Shaun Kemp, do not approach, call the New Mexico State Police at (505) 425-6771 option 1 or dial 911.

This case remains under investigation by the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau. The State Police officer involved has been placed on standard administrative leave. He will not be identified until after interviews have taken place. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Information from NM State Police