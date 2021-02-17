New Mexico State Police arrest suspect who fired shots at Alamogordo Police Sergeant

Alamogordo, NM - On February 13, 2021 at approximately 11:48 a.m., the Alamogordo Police Department responded to a residence on Stanford Avenue in Alamogordo, NM in reference to a neighbor dispute. Here is a statement from the New Mexico State Police:

When the sergeant arrived at the residence, he met with the reporting party. As the sergeant conducted an interview with the reporting party, he heard approximately four gunshots fired towards his direction from 2410 Stanford Avenue. The sergeant had the reporting party seek cover in their residence as he moved towards the residence where the shots were fired. The sergeant observed a male subject who was identified as Nathan Contreras (41) of Alamogordo, NM, standing outside of 2410 Stanford Avenue armed with a handgun. The sergeant identified himself as a police officer and gave verbal commands to Contreras to drop the gun. Contreras ignored the commands and fired approximately three more shots towards the sergeant.

Contreras then barricaded himself inside the residence.

The New Mexico State Police Tactical Team and Crisis Negotiation Team assumed control of the incident and scene. After hours of negotiations, Contreras surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody without further incident.

The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was requested to investigate the incident. No officers or citizens were injured by gunfire during the incident. This investigation is still active and ongoing.





Contreras was booked into the Otero County Detention Center and was charged with the following: