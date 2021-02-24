New Mexico State Parks to reopen for all visitors

Santa Fe – Today the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department’s (EMNRD) State Parks Division announces that day-use will reopen for all visitors immediately. Camping will reopen to all visitors by reservation only beginning February 27th.

Several state parks are currently managing for seasonal closures and it is important for visitors to continue to check for details on specific park hours of operation and additional information before visiting. Check the State Parks website and know before you go.

State Parks advises the additional guidance is still in place:

Additional guidance:

Wearing a mask or cloth face covering is mandatory in public settings except when eating, drinking, or swimming or unless a healthcare provider instructs otherwise, and violators could face citations and $100 fines for not complying voluntarily.

Group size varies by county, check the status of your county before traveling to a State Park

Bring hand sanitizer and additional personal protective equipment

Maintain social distance of 6 feet or more while recreating

Trails will be open; some water access is limited at this time due to seasonal conditions.

No group shelter use or large organized events

To limit interactions, please use exact change when paying fees or purchase passes online

Recreate responsibly and pack out all trash

All current park information can be found on the State Parks Division website.