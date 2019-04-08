New Mexico State Agencies Launch Statewide Rapid Hire Event to Fill Vacant Positions

SANTA FE -- There are more than 1,000 job openings across state agencies currently listed with the New Mexico State Personnel Office. To catalyze recruitment efforts and rapidly fill positions as the administration of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham seeks to rebuild state government, the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions and State Personnel Office have coordinated a statewide multi-agency rapid hire event tour.

Beginning Tuesday, April 9, the agencies will host hiring events in Carlsbad, Roswell, Santa Fe, Albuquerque, Farmington and Las Cruces.

“State government is filled with dedicated, diligent professionals,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “And we need more. After eight years of cutbacks, my team is firmly dedicated to transforming our education system, economy and health care system for all New Mexico families. State government can only meet that goal with vibrant agencies filled with workers who are excited about our vision of a thriving New Mexico. As we tour the state with this rapid-hire initiative, I have one simple message for New Mexicans: Come work with us!”

A rapid-hire event allows the New Mexico State Personnel Office to work closely with state agencies to perform on-site recruitment.

State agency representatives will conduct on-site interviews for open positions. Qualified applicants will receive information regarding an offer the same day or shortly thereafter.

“Rapid-hire events can be an effective way to fill vacant positions in state agencies,” said Director Pamela Coleman of the State Personnel Office. “Our staff has been working closely with each participating state agency. Our common goal is to put New Mexicans to work while making sure our state agencies are running at their top capacity. We are excited to meet folks interested in joining New Mexico state government!”

Agencies with the greatest number of openings are the Department of Health; the Children, Youth, and Families Department; the Human Services Department; and the Department of Transportation.

“The state offers competitive pay, wonderful health benefits, a great retirement plan, and the satisfaction of working with a team to make our communities better,” said Workforce Solutions Secretary Bill McCamley. “Governor Lujan Grisham has been clear that she wants government to work and work well, so if you want to make a difference and contribute to that work, please come out and see how you can help our team.”

Rapid Hire Event Details:

Carlsbad

When: Tuesday, April 9, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: New Mexico Workforce Connection, 323 S. Halagueno, Carlsbad

Participating Agencies: Department of Transportation, Department of Public Safety, Taxation & Revenue Department

Roswell

When: Wednesday, April 10, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: New Mexico Workforce Connection, 2110 S. Main St, Roswell

Participating Agencies: Department of Transportation, Department of Public Safety, Department of Health, and Department of Military Affairs

Farmington

When: Friday, April 12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: San Juan College, Information Technology Center, 4601 College Blvd, Farmington, NM 87402

Participating Agencies: Department of Transportation, Department of Public Safety, Taxation & Revenue Department

Santa Fe

When: Tuesday, April 16, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Santa Fe Higher Education Center, 1950 Siringo Rd, Santa Fe

Participating Agencies: Department of Transportation, Department of Public Safety, Taxation & Revenue Department, Children, Youth, and Families Department, Department of Health, and Human Services Department

Albuquerque

When: Wednesday, April 17, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: New Mexico Workforce Connection, 501 Mountain Rd, NE, Albuquerque

Participating Agencies: Department of Public Safety, Children, Youth, and Families Department, Department of Health, and Human Services Department

Albuquerque

When: Thursday, April 18, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: New Mexico Workforce Connection, 501 Mountain Rd, NE, Albuquerque Participating Agencies: Department of Transportation, Children, Youth, and Families Department, Department of Health, and Human Services Department

Las Cruces

When: Tuesday, April 23, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Doña Ana Community College, 2800 Sonoma Ranch Blvd. Las Cruces

Participating Agencies: Department of Transportation and Department of Health, Department of Public Safety