New Mexico senators, advocates back Biden oil and gas plans

By AP 1 hour ago

Credit Eunice, NM wastewater site serving oil/gas industry / New Mexico State Land Office

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Local officials and residents in New Mexico's oil patches are anxious as the Biden administration takes aim at the oil and natural gas industry with a series of new executive orders.

But the state's two U.S. senators support the actions, saying it's time to rethink the nation's energy policies and move toward what Democrat Martin Heinrich described as a zero-pollution economy. Freshman Republican U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell says the president's actions are hasty and could have dire consequences given the industry's effect on New Mexico's bottom line.

National industry officials echoed those concerns Wednesday, noting that America's appetite for energy is only going to increase as the economy recovers.