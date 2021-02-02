New Mexico Senate Looking At Many Reform Bills

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico state Senate is wading into ambitious reform proposals that would rein in the use of deadly force by police, expand cannabis sales, provide free college tuition and criminalize threats against public officials.

More than 150 bills were introduced as the state Senate on Monday held a rare floor session amid the pandemic and a spate of virus infections at the Capitol. They included a bill from Democratic state Sen. Linda Lopez of Albuquerque that would establish statewide standards for the use of force by police officers and require training on so-called de-escalation tactics.