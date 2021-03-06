New Mexico Senate backs bill to change school funding

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Senate is backing sweeping education funding reforms that will result in more money being sent to Native American school districts. The bill passed on Friday eliminates a credit long used by the state to send less education funding to schools surrounded by non-taxable lands like Native American reservations and army bases. Some senators argue the changes will sully a statewide funding formula focused on equality. But recent court judgments have ordered additional funding to underserved students, especially those serving Native American and low-income students. The Senate will also consider increasing funding for two-year colleges and payouts from the state’s $20 billion endowment.