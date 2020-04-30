New Mexico Republicans Respond To Easing Of Public Health Restricitons

Commentary: New Mexico House Republican Whip Rod Montoya (R-Farmington) issued the following statement in response to the updates Governor Lujan Grisham provided today: “The governor, after weeks of inaction, has decided to listen to New Mexicans struggling to maintain their livelihoods. This is a start, but we still have a long way to go to repair a badly damaged economy.”

The following is a statement from Republican Party of New Mexico Chairman Steve Pearce regarding Gov. Lujan Grisham’s press conference today on changes to her public health order:

“Today's comments by Gov. Lujan Grisham continue to demonstrate that she favors out of state corporate giants over the little guy--the locally owned mom-and-pop stores that drive New Mexico. While we appreciate that the governor is trying to move forward and ease some restrictions, her new changes fall far short of what’s needed. There is no equity of treatment for our businesses. Until small businesses have the same rules as the national chains, there’s favoritism and discrimination. This is something that not only cannot be tolerated, but will continue to destroy livelihoods and lives in New Mexico. The governor must understand that small businesses can operate safely with the same health precautions as the big box stores. She cannot discriminate."