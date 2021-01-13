New Mexico Republican Party Blasts Trump Impeachment

Commentary: Today the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach President Trump a second time. The article accuses President Trump of “incitement of insurrection.”



The vote went along party lines. It passed the Democratic-controlled House 232 to 197, with 10 Republicans voting against the president.



The following is a statement from Republican Party of New Mexico Chairman Steve Pearce on today’s vote:



“Since before President Trump took office, Democrats vowed to impeach him. This hate for the President continues to be manifested. The left continues to push its narrative that Trump is unfit. Now, with less than a week until the Inauguration, it defies imagination why Democrats would pursue this divisive process. Today’s vote is causing more dissension between the parties. If Democrats continue to pursue the impeachment process into Joe Biden’s term, it will disrupt his ability to get his agenda done. Congress should be focusing on unifying and healing the nation, and we must tone down our rhetoric.”