New Mexico Replaces A-F Rating System For Public Schools

New Mexico Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed a bill to replace an A-F system for rating the quality of individual public schools with a variety of measurements.

Lujan Grisham made the widely anticipated move on Thursday to establish a "dashboard" style evaluation system and eliminate letter grades for schools.

School dashboards likely would include information on graduation rates, federal subsidies, student academic proficiency, and teacher performance.

A-F school ratings were a hallmark effort by the administration of former Republican Gov. Susana Martinez. Students at "F'' rated schools were given top priority on requests to transfer to a different school under the prior system.