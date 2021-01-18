New Mexico reopens classrooms to some students after halt

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Classrooms in some New Mexico schools were scheduled on Monday to allow in-person education for the first time this semester. Albuquerque Journal reported in-person classes were temporarily suspended by the state for two weeks to prevent a feared increase in COVID-19 cases. Small groups of students with disabilities were allowed to attend classes, but schools offering other in-person classes had to shut their doors and teach remotely. Schools are now able to restart schedules that were planned before the pause. New Mexico Public Education Department was unable to immediately provide a count of schools planning to reopen in-person classes Monday.