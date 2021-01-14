New Mexico redistricting task force calls for new process

LAS CRUCES - The last two times the state of New Mexico went through the redistricting process, a stalemate between Republican governors (Gary Johnson and Susana Martinez) and the Democratic-controlled Legislature resulted in failure.

Unable to reach an agreement, the process ended up in the courts both times, with taxpayers picking up the tab for costly legal fees - more than $9 million in the two years combined.

Federal law requires political districts to be redrawn every 10 years after the Census to account for population shifts. In New Mexico, new maps need to be drawn for the three U.S. House of Representatives districts, 42 state Senate districts, 70 state House districts and 10 Public Education Commission districts

With the state about ready to begin the process again, a task force headed by retired Supreme Court Justice Edward Chavez and retired Court of Appeals Judge Roderick Kennedy is proposing changes they say would make redistricting more equitable and less political.

Their recommendations include a constitutional amendment that would take the redistricting process away from the Legislature. That is for consideration in future years.

As for this year, legislation is being drafted to create a new redistricting commission that would develop three to five proposed maps for each body that the Legislature would choose from. Legislators would not be able to make changes to any of the maps.

The task force report described the idea of a commission as a compromise, adding a level of objectivity to the process while still allowing the Legislature to retain its authority.

“Mandating that they choose from among maps approved by an independent board limits the potential for subversion for political gain. Yet this method still allows the Legislature to make the final choice of which map will go to the governor for consideration,” the report said.

The task force also recommended that partisan data such as party registrations and voting history not be considered when drawing the new maps. The process should not favor either political party or seek to protect current officeholders. And, racial and cultural diversity should be assessed to prevent the dilution of representation from minority communities.

Many of those policies are already in place, but the task force recommends that they be codified into law.

“You have to have rules of the game. Right now they are guidelines,” Chavez said. “We now introduce them into statute, and it indicates exactly what you can do. And, maybe more important, what you can not do as a Legislature, which is protect incumbents and political parties.”

Gerrymandering

The term gerrymandering is used to describe the practice of redrawing political districts in a way that benefits the party in power. It dates back to 1812, when Massachusetts Governor Elbridge Gerry drew boundaries for one district that some said resembled a salamander.

The goal is to pack as many of your opponents’ voters as possible into a single district, leaving other districts with a much smaller, but still safe advantage for your candidates.

Allegations of gerrymandering were raised after the last election following comments by Speaker of the New Mexico House Brian Egolf, responding to the win by Republican Yvette Herrell in the race for New Mexico’s 2nd U.S. Congressional District.

“This is the last election for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District with a map that looks like it looks now,” he said. “So, next time it’ll be a different district, and we’ll have to see what that means for Republican chances to hold it.”

When Republicans cried foul, Egolf clarified with a statement saying redistricting would be a “fair, open and transparent process.”

Political blogger Joe Monahan has reported that plans are being considered to move precincts in McKinley County with a high Native American population, and in Bernalillo County’s South Valley, into the district to boost the percentage of Democratic voters.

When asked why Democrats shouldn't take advantage of the fact that they control the process for the first time in 30 years, task force member Gerald Ortiz y Pino, a Democratic senator from Albuquerque, responded, “That is, of course, the temptation.”

“That is exactly what people are looking at and are afraid we’ll do, is use the hammer of our political power to build up the future in a way that would make it very difficult for members of any other party to get elected,” Ortiz y Pino said. “And we could do that. There is absolutely nothing that would stop it other than the threat of litigation. Then you spend millions of dollars fighting it out in court, and to what purpose? We think this is a much better approach.

“The trick is going to be to convince the Democrats,” he said. “But, I was very encouraged by the Democrats on this committee. They all came on board with this thing. And I think they can take a bigger view and see that, yeah, this year it favors us to do it the old way, but in 10 years it could be a very different picture. And, why put ourselves through this polarization every 10 years?”

Task force facilitator Lilly Irwin Vitela of New Mexico First said there was widespread agreement, both on the task force and among the general public, as to the need for nonpartisan redistricting.

“Democrats have an opportunity right now to really take the moral high ground; to do the right thing,” Irwin Vitela said. “If there’s a failure to lead on that, I think it will reinforce that narrative that the fix is in, that our democracy is broken, that our voices don’t matter.

“I don’t know if there will be the political will to do the right thing, but the consequences of not are tremendous,” she said.

Task Force member Mark Moores, a Republican state senator from Albuquerque, said he thinks the composition of the proposed redistricting commission would give confidence to those in his party. Members would be selected by legislative leaders and the State Ethics Commission.

“We had a lot of conversations about who is appointing. There is no foolproof way to make sure there’s not partisan or political issues; this is a political process,” Moores said, adding there’s a “transparency of the way we've come up with this to make sure there’s fair political representation, and also having an organization like the Ethics Commission, which we all have a lot of respect for, even though they’re new.”

NM History

A report on the history of redistricting in New Mexico prepared by Gwyneth Doland of the University of New Mexico Department of Communications and Journalism shows a long history of neglect, secrecy and bias.

For several decades early in our state’s history we simply skipped the process. Our maps were filed too late in the 1980s, causing a primary election to be invalidated. And the last two attempts have ended up in court.

While leaders of this year’s effort are promising transparency, it is not a statutory requirement. State law does not mandate public access to the process, nor does it allow for the public to submit its own maps for consideration.

The report found that incumbents have sought over the years to protect their districts. Moores said the first time he witnessed the process, they started with a map that had a big, red star marking the home of every lawmaker, then drew the maps around them to ensure that nobody was moved out of their district.

The report also found that Hispanic and Native American voters have been routinely discriminated against.

A 1980 court ruling stated, “If one … set out to construct a districting plan for Cibola, Sandoval and McKinley counties which effectively minimizes their impact of Indian votes, the plan which would result would probably look much like the plan passed by the Legislature in 1982.”

New Mexico added a third Congressional seat following the 1980 Census, and had strong growth in both of the last two cycles, according to the Doland report. Population grew by nearly 40 percent from 1995 to 2015.

That will not be the case this time. The last decade has seen the slowest growth since New Mexico became a state. There has also been a population shift from the rural areas to the cities, as well as growth in the oil and gas producing regions.

That will mean even more of a concentration of legislative power in the Albuquerque metropolitan area once the process is finished, and less power for those in the most isolated areas of the state.

Irwin Vitela said they are able to cushion the change with slight deviations in population density when drawing district maps for state races, but not in the federal races.