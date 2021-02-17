New Mexico ramps up vaccine distribution, awaits supplies

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Top health officials in New Mexico say the state has boosted the number of vaccines given daily by more than 20% over the past two weeks. State Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins said Wednesday during a briefing that New Mexico is ranked third in the nation for distribution, having administered nearly all the doses it gets every week. So far, more than 450,000 shots have been given. About 7% of New Mexicans are fully vaccinated with their first and second shots. That's double the figure from two weeks ago. Collins said New Mexico's allocation from the federal government is expected to increase next week to more than 72,500 doses.