New Mexico prosecutors review secretive state settlements

State and local prosecutors are reviewing the results of a special audit about secretive financial settlements under the past administration of New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez that were used to resolve human rights complaints and other legal claims against public officials. State Auditor Brian Colón told a Senate committee that his agency forwarded audit documents for possible criminal investigation to the office of the state attorney general and Santa Fe-based district attorney's office, as well as the newly founded State Ethics Commission that handles noncriminal complaints. Martinez says she was not involved in state settlement decisions.