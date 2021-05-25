New Mexico Proposes New Rules For Adult-Use Cannabis Industry

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico has taken its first major regulatory steps toward legal production of recreational marijuana with the publication of a long list of proposed rules.

The proposals released Tuesday for cannabis businesses outline fees, quality controls, audit requirements and criminal background checks for producers.

A public comment period on the rules will culminate with a June 29 hearing as the state Regulation and Licensing Department takes control of New Mexico's legalization effort.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the legalization bill in September. It calls for recreational marijuana sales to start no later than April 1, 2022.