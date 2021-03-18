New Mexico PRC: Utilities May Not Threaten To Disconnect Customers

Utilities may not threaten to disconnect residential customers for nonpayment at this time. The Public Regulation Commission (PRC) received information that some rural electric cooperatives are issuing disconnection notices for dates that are currently prohibited. The PRC has launched an investigation into this matter and will follow up with appropriate action.

The Commission issued an order dated February 3, 2021, in case number 20-00205-UT, which specifies that small water companies, small gas companies with less than 100,000 meters and all rural electric cooperatives must continue the disconnection moratorium for 45 days from the date of the order, after which there will be a transition period of an additional 45 days. Small utilities may therefore not disconnect residential service prior to these 90 days, which means not before May 5, 2021. The order provides for a 100-day continued moratorium, followed by a 90-day transition period for electric investor-owned utilities and larger gas companies with over 100,000 meters, making residential disconnections prohibited prior to August 12, 2021.

Today, Commissioner Joseph Maestas from District Three proposed a clarifying Order to address this emergency situation and the new Order was unanimously approved by all members of the Commission. The Order prohibits utilities from disconnecting residential customers for nonpayment prior to the dates above and instructs PRC Utilities Division Staff to clarify the Order with New Mexico utility companies regarding current disconnection policies.

