New Mexico Police: Gun went off as couple fought, driving

A New Mexico man is charged with assault with a deadly weapon after he shot his girlfriend while she drove him down Interstate 40 near Grants.

The couple had started arguing in a Ford Mustang Wednesday when the 23-year-old man pulled out a gun. Police say that when his 21-year-old girlfriend tried to wrestle it from him, it went off and shot her in the head. They say he managed to stop the car from the passenger’s seat and drive her to a hospital in Grants. She was flown to a larger hospital in Albuquerque and is in critical condition.