New Mexico Orders Closure Of Las Cruces Walmart After 4 Employees Test Positive For COVID-19

LAS CRUCES — This morning, the Occupational Health and Safety Bureau of the New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) posted a notice of imminent and substantial endangerment to employees and the public at the Walmart Supercenter located at 3331 Rinconada Boulevard in Las Cruces.

The store, which employs over 400 people, must close immediately after four employees tested positive for COVID-19 over the last three weeks. Walmart stated they do not require employees who test positive to self-quarantine for 14 days, nor do they notify individuals who came into close personal contact with such employees to get tested.

NMED is also requiring the store to test all its workers for COVID-19 and thoroughly disinfect the building.

In addition to yesterday’s rapid response, NMED also recently conducted rapid responses at Walmart locations in Albuquerque, Bernalillo, Deming, Gallup and Los Lunas.

The state urges customers who visited the Las Cruces location since June 22 – and any New Mexican who believes they may have been exposed – to seek COVID-19 testing. Testing hours and information are available at https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/directory.html.

Under the New Mexico Occupational Health and Safety Act, employers are responsible for providing safe and healthful workplaces for their employees. The role of the Occupational Health and Safety Bureau is to ensure these conditions for employees by setting and enforcing standards and providing training, education and assistance. To file a workplace complaint, email complaints.OSHA@state.nm.us or call 505-476-8700.