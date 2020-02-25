New Mexico oil group, GOP House hopeful condemn Herrell ad

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A radio ad from a New Mexico GOP House candidate suggesting that her Republican oil executive opponent endorses “New Green Deal” policies is drawing strong condemnation. The ad paid by Yvette Herrell was airing on at least one Albuquerque-area conservative radio station Tuesday. It says Claire Chase refused to oppose a landmark energy law that sets New Mexico on a path toward more renewable energy. Chase was chair of the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association, which took a neutral stance on the Energy Transition Act. Chase campaign manager Mike Berg called the ad “absurd” and said Herrell was lying. The New Mexico Oil and Gas Association also strongly condemned the Herrell campaign for a “baseless political attack.”