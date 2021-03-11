New Mexico officials: Lives saved amid pandemic challenges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says New Mexico is stronger having been through the challenges, grief and anxiety brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

It's been a year since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. In that time, New Mexico has recorded nearly 190,000 infections and more than 3,800 deaths.

The governor said Thursday that the strength of health care and other front-line workers, parents, educators and others has been a source of optimism. Republican lawmakers say they're disheartened that too many New Mexicans have lost everything they have worked for and that students lost a year of learning.