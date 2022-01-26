New Mexico officials expect to omicron surge will peak soon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico health officials are expecting the surge in COVID-19 infections to peak within the coming week.

State Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase told reporters Wednesday that the omicron variant is running out of people in New Mexico to infect. Still, he told health care administrators earlier in the day that New Mexico is not at a point where public health orders or the mask mandate can be lifted.

Confirmed cases have been reported in more than 21% of New Mexicans. Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury is among those who have tested positive. She says she's quarantining at home.