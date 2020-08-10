New Mexico nursing homes prepare for visits amid guidelines

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Officials with the New Mexico Health Care Association and New Mexico Center for Assisted Living say the state's new visitation guidance is a positive step for residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

Starting Monday, facilities in 21 counties can provide additional visitation options by arranging outdoor or open-window meetings. The association says visitations will help with patient wellbeing while still considering the health concerns associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

Health officials have reported more than 22,300 COVID-19 cases in the state since the pandemic began.